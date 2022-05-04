To the editor: I have had the pleasure of knowing Randy Fippinger for several years.
I have strongly admired and trusted him for his integrity, his devotion to social justice and his care and concern for others. This is not an individual who exists in a closed bubble of his own cultural “tribe.” He is driven by a need to hear points of view different from his own so that he can widen his own perspectives, learn and then share what he has learned from others. And this is always in service to his personal mission of making the world better for everyone.
I have too often watched candidates for political office define themselves clearly on a political spectrum — left or right — in order to prove their bona fides to appeal to a particular “base” and to leverage their chances of winning an election. By my lights, this kind of performative presentation sows division, engenders cynicism about politics and saps voters’ confidence. At worst, this makes folks just want to check out of the process and stay home on Election Day.
I’m done with candidates like that. For this reason, I plan on supporting Randy when I go to vote on May 10. If Randy is elected to serve on Williamstown’s Select Board, fellow residents of our town can expect to have in our corner a patient, thoughtful representative of our interests, dedicated to civil, balanced and open discourse on the issues we will be facing during these fraught, difficult times. I learned a great deal about Randy Fippinger’s priorities for Williamstown at his website: Randyfippinger.com. And so, rather than going through the list of Randy’s positions — all of which I support, by the way — I refer all my Williamstown neighbors to Randy’s site.
Lois Cooper, Williamstown