Rapid tests should be key in controlling contagion
To the editor: Why the media and government silence on a simple solution to our current COVID predicament: Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Michael Mina’s rapid tests?
These inexpensive, home-based saliva tests quickly answer our most relevant concern: whether we are contagious or not. The PCR test is highly sensitive, but it takes up to three days and only detects the current or past presence of the virus. The rapid test tells us whether we are contagious in the moment.
Why are rapid tests not more readily available? Regulatory roadblocks. If you would like to know how you can help, go to rapidtests.org. These tests could dramatically reduce the spread of COVID-19 and enable us to reclaim our lives.
Joan Griswold, Mill River