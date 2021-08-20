To the editor: Akira Kurosawa’s film “Rashomon” was central in my teaching at Pittsfield High School.
It presents a crime that at first seems patly understood: a notorious bandit abused a woman and then killed her husband. As the film develops, however, Kurosawa retells the story from multiple points of view, cannily revealing the elusive nature of “truth” and how context and perspective are everything — a lesson in rushing to judgment.
Currently, Williamstown is having its “Rashomon” as people call for the termination of Officer Craig Eichhammer because of a photograph of Adolf Hitler in his locker that was photographed five years ago by another officer, Eichhammer’s superior, who released his photo just over one year ago and ignited a firestorm. ("Lawyers group, local NAACP branch seek termination of Williamstown police officer over Hitler photo," Eagle, Aug. 19.)
Now Eichhammer is accused of being a Nazi for “displaying” the photo. Reasonable?
In fact, the photo was hung as a joke in the locker of another officer who was nicknamed “Little Adolf” because of his ticket-writing assiduousness, his forelock and small mustache. This was black humor as is evident in many places where people daily face unpleasantries and ugliness that most of us are spared. “Little Adolf” was Eichhammer’s buddy, and when he retired, Eichhammer inherited his locker. Given this and his own Germanic name (with its suggestion of Adolf Eichmann), Eichhammer kept the photo as a darkly humorous reminder of his old friend and a bit of self-deprecating humor.
It was not on “display” as has been irresponsibly reported in media and letters that have not exercised diligence and due process. The Hitler photo was in the side wall of a closed, usually locked locker in the room’s corner. The locker door opened out toward the room and blocked the view of its interior. Only Eichhammer could see it. When the Williamstown Police Department moved to its new quarters, the photo did not follow.
Eichhammer has a Medal of Valor for exercising restraint in a situation where it would have been warranted for him to use his weapon. Recently, he saved a person’s life. He has been mercilessly persecuted for over a year. Enough.
The last point-of-view in “Rashomon” transforms malevolence to comedy. I once laughed at a student’s jesting cartoon of me as Hitler. Charlie Chaplin, John Cleese and “Jo-Jo Rabbit” used Hitler’s image for comedy. I laughed heartily with Jewish friends on Broadway at Mel Brooks’ “The Producers.” Where there is Hitler, there is not always bigotry.
Ralph Hammann, Williamstown