Reagan’s small-government canard has stricken Republican politics
To the editor:
Government is bad: This is President Ronald Reagan’s original sin that morphed into Trumpism. Those 3 words rang through the Republican ranks with a clarity so bright. It was a self-fulfilling prophesy, a pledge to wreck, sell and privatize the government.
I know many praise Reagan as our number-one president. I thought he was the worst president (before Donald Trump) because he was the firstto devalue our governmental system. The previous two Republicans who served (Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford) were pro-government and pro-business. Each form of government had its lane and the system worked. Along came Reagan and 40 years of strife to the present day. His “big government is bad” was the kernel that started all this madness of privatization and corporate infiltration of our government.
Of course government is big. Thank God for that. We have a full standing military of 2 million, all forms of government that allow modern society to function and thrive — yes, Mr. Reagan, government is big. Under Franklin Roosevelt, government worked for carpenter, poet, sailor, artist, soldier, for many. His government was far from perfect, but he was a marked shift from Hoover, who bankrupted the nation with his Republican, pro-business policies. FDR’s experiment continued to expand under all presidents until Reagan in 1980. George H.W. Bush was spot-on with his accusation of Reagan’s voodoo economics during the 1980 campaign, but he folded his argument when offered power in the vice presidency.
We, as a nation, have two choices. Pursue this small-government concept in which the wealthy get richer at the expense of the majority and forfeit the challenge that China will overtake us, or reestablish the federal government to its former stature to assist U.S. industry, manufacturing and R&D to regrow our scientific, educational and world leadership roles in a singular effort to face down China and the perpetual Russian nuclear threat. It will take trillions and we should bring back the Eisenhower 90 percent tax rates for the wealthy.
William MacKinnon, West Stockbridge