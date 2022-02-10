To the editor: In my opinion, the Jan. 28 letter from the Williamstown Congregational Church Committee for Religious Liberty ("Letter: Williamstown church committee stands for religious liberty," Eagle) comes across as both disingenuous and hypocritical.
They attempt to clothe their tacit support for a Democrat/left narrative called with a cloak of concern around the "real threats" of "Christian nationalism," claiming "the danger to religious freedom is growing."
Paradoxically, they are correct. Their clumsy attempt to prop up this baseless political narrative proves that religious freedom is indeed in danger when one group like theirs decides that another has no right to believe as they do nor the right to express their beliefs and opinions. We still have a First Amendment protecting both, but it's in danger.
Let's be honest and realistic. Who but a political activist ever heard of these fringe groups mentioned, and where are the hard facts that they are a danger to anyone but themselves? This letter was a typical emotional nothing-burger attempting to marginalize and demonize those who oppose the Democrats' leftist ideologies. We are constantly misled by these fabricated narratives, a game of deceptions and diversions aided by the media to hide what the Democrats are really doing — usually the very thing of which they accuse the opposition.
That's the scenario in this case. As I write this, Joe Biden's Office of Civil Rights and Department of Health and Human Services are working in tandem to gut REFRA, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra is doing an end-run around our elected legislators directly to the courts to eliminate a wide range of religious liberty exemptions per transgender and abortion issues. This information, of course, comes from a monitoring of court filings, not from Biden's administration or mainstream media.
Shame on this committee for lowering their whole congregation to the level of carrying water for the Democratic Party with this letter. It's amazing that they would try to pull this off as a "religious" statement having Sherwood Guernsey signing it. Guernsey self-identifies as a lifelong Democrat activist in Berkshire County. Would it not have been more appropriate and honest to use one of his activist groups as a platform for this ridiculous, obviously political stunt?
Leo Delaney, Dalton