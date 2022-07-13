To the editor: I was very touched by David Von Drehle's commentary tribute remembering James Caan. ("RIP James Caan, who taught millions of men how to cry," Eagle, July 12.)
To this day, I cry when I hear the sentence "I love Brian Piccolo." It's interesting how a long-ago TV movie remains in so many minds. I was watching with my parents, and my mother and I were wiping away tears. I took a peek at my six-foot huge Dad, and he was sobbing out loud. I never saw my father cry, not before this movie and not after.
Yes, indeed, real men do cry, and if more men gave in to their feelings more often, we might have a chance to make our country a better place.
RIP James Caan, and thank you.
Susan Zuckerman, Pittsfield