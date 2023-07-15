Letter: Realistic but important goals in the fight on climate change

To the editor: In response to Judy Fox’s and Uli Nagel's July 11 letter to the editor “Local climate lobbyists descend on Washington,” I applaud what they wrote and would like to add to it.
There are big challenges and opportunities in our nation’s ability to combat climate change. Yet there is hope to do so effectively across political parties, income levels, ethnicities and age groups.
As one great opportunity, last year the Inflation Reduction Act was passed — the largest piece of climate-related legislation. Through unprecedented funding levels, the IRA forges a viable path for the U.S. to tackle climate change. Funds are being made available to homeowners, businesses, nonprofits and local governments to pursue goals like electrification and greener cities.
Now, about nine months after its passing, it is becoming clear that, for the IRA’s benefits to be realized, we must dramatically reform the way we build and permit energy infrastructure. If we continue with the currently slow, cumbersome process for permitting utilities, 80 percent of emissions reductions projected through the IRA will not materialize.
To get new energy infrastructure up and running, we need 200,000-plus miles of new transmission lines, countless transformers and new transit systems, among many others. It is a long list that involves a complex process to implement.
It is also a complex endeavor for Congress to agree on the kinds of steps we should take towards these goals. But it is a hopeful and possible one if we unite to support reform of the permitting process to speed up new energy utility facilities coming online.
Meanwhile, we need to be very aware of not repeating the mistakes of the past and protecting the health and safety of communities and the environment that have borne the brunt of pollution and other effects of climate change.
Currently, there is growing support among congressional staffers and elected officials of both parties for a permit reform bill. The Citizens Climate Lobby is helping build a coalition of support as this bill is developed and to get it passed.
In the meantime, CCL chapters in every congressional district will work to educate the public and build support, holding events, writing letters to their local papers, staying informed about local efforts and other actions to support their Congressional representatives.
We can and must employ our individual and collective resources to find our way with one of the most critical issues facing humanity and our planet.
Cynthia Pansing, West Stockbridge