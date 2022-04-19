To the editor: I’m writing in support of the idea of developing a campground in Becket at the Dream Away Lodge property, which has for generations added value to the Berkshires and beyond — although one can be sure not everyone was amused by its opening nearly a century ago.
I’ve been camping since I was a kid, including wonderful years at Berkshire Boys Camp in East Otis, an hour-long woodsy walk to Becket’s famous Summit House on Route 20, and I can’t imagine anything more appropriate than expanding this kind of activity right next to Massachusetts' biggest state forest.
And even as kids at a camp costing $364 for eight weeks, we thought the kids in the much pricier Becket camps were glamping, which seemed like Becket’s brand even in the 1960s. My home state is fortunate in myriad ways, not least the many amazing enterprises created for its residents and guests, like the one I live next to, Tanglewood, which has an enormous impact on the Berkshires, and beyond — something most people probably believe is a good thing, although one can be sure not everyone was amused by its opening nearly a century ago.
Beautiful Berkshire County is a natural place for expanding the woodsy experience hospitality sector, which is way behind many other similar regions, and it would be good for the local economy. For the last quarter-century, owner Daniel Osman has made the Dream Away Lodge one of the most popular places around, and just as the previous owner thought Osman was the guy who would shepherd this legend through another chapter, and she was right, now Osman believes his prospective buyer is the guy who will continue and expand upon this renowned hospitality in Becket.
It’s hard to imagine now, but everything around here was clear cut for farming, fuel and other game-changing commercial enterprises, like the Summit House selling root beer, a petting zoo and a tower with a five-state view, and huge amounts of hazardous waste were discharged into dammed waterways. But it’s easy to imagine now that in a town that welcomed quarries, cannabis and Sherwood Forest, a timely and relatively low-impact idea like this would be most welcome.
Lincoln Russell, Stockbridge