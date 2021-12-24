To the editor: Heather Bellow’s article “With fraud concerns resolved, lawmakers will go ahead with Monterey's election recall petition,” published Dec. 20, calls for some commentary.
This recall petition effort has been consistently characterized in The Berkshire Eagle as an attempt by some citizens to remove a specific town official. I signed the recall petition and voted for it not to remove Select Board member John Weingold or anyone else. I voted as a matter of good governance that all elected officials should be accountable, period. And I know quite a few other people who voted for the petition for the same reason. While I believe that Weingold is harming the town, he was elected. It’s hard to say that simply disagreeing with his politics is a reason to deny him his elected term.
Bellow had two sentences worth commenting on:
“Weingold said he was so frustrated he boycotted his work on the board until last week. He said Chairman Steven Weisz was colluding with Noe about town affairs behind the scenes — which they deny.”
Weingold is afraid that the chair of the Select Board is “colluding" with the town administrator over town affairs. Really? Sure, the chair, currently Steven Weisz, is in regular contact with the principal town employee charged with managing all the town departments. (He also makes it his practice to speak with many of the other town employees.) That is a longstanding working relationship between these positions. That is not “collusion.” That is doing the job.
Weingold has chosen to have nothing to do with the town administrator since he was elected in 2020, shows little interest in town operations, filed a frivolous lawsuit against the board that was dismissed, refuses to discuss or vote on budget matters, refuses to sign payables warrants, as of the Dec. 12 meeting has been absent from 20 of 70 meetings held since his election to the board, but has the shameless audacity to accuse Weisz and Noe of “colluding” on town affairs, which purports that Weisz and Noe are somehow engaged in nefarious activities over town affairs.
And yet The Eagle seems to regularly rely on Weingold’s version of town affairs, probably because he gives dramatic quotes, even without necessarily useful information.
Stephen Moore, Monterey