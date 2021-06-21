To the editor: Sean Regnier defeated incumbent Tom Wickham because he promised those who voted for him that he would work hard to reverse the decision of the then Select Board to allow a PCB dump within the confines of Lee.
It is very doubtful that he would have won had he not made such a promise. The dump is an enormous political lightning rod and Regnier’s complete reversal of his campaign promise has baffled many. There is only one remedy given the situation and that is the recall of Regnier. The town does not want the dump. The process to recall is straightforward and urge all frustrated to sign the soon to be circulating petitions.
J.A. Beacco Jr., Lee