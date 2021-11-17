To the editor: By an overwhelming special town meeting vote of 68 to 11, Monterey approved petitioning the Legislature for adoption of a special act permitting recall elections. ("Monterey voters approve investigator to probe slew of complaints and election recall to oust officials," Eagle, Nov. 6.)
Like Sheffield and more than 150 other Massachusetts towns, Monterey has come to recognize the critical role of this generally accepted democratic tool. Your editorial nevertheless describes our action as "rash" and "unreasonable in practice." And you further assert without specificity that recall elections "pose considerable practical hurdles, and for very little practical gain in this instance."
Without recall elections, a town would be unable to remove an elected official who, to quote Sheffield's bylaw, demonstrates "lack of fitness (insobriety while performing official functions, involuntary commitment to a mental health facility, being placed under guardianship or conservatorship by a probate court); neglect of duties," etc.
Consider whether the following conduct might justify recall of a selectman for neglect of duty: refusal to review and sign the biweekly warrants allowing payment of Monterey's salaries and bills; refusal to approve meeting minutes; refusal to sign town meeting warrants; failure without excuse to attend town meetings; failure to participate in preparing the town budgets; failure without excuse to attend Select Board meetings; and leaving Select Board meetings shortly after they have begun. Of course, the answer is yes, but without a recall election bylaw the town would be unable to get relief if it had a selectman who exhibited such conduct.
And, despite what you wrote, there are no practical hurdles to a recall election other than obtaining the necessary signatures of 15 percent of the registered voters. All that follows after that is a special election, which I suggest would be well worth the cost in the circumstances confronting Monterey.
Donald Coburn, Monterey
The writer is the former chairman of the Monterey Select Board.