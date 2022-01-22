To the editor: I was pleased to see that Leonard Sigal responded to another recent letter to the editor which suggested that the Jewish people are falling short in their faith unless they give up their beliefs which they have held onto for thousands of years and accept what is written in the New Testament. ("Letter: Have your own faith without preaching it to Jewish people," Eagle, Jan. 20.)
That saved me the job of responding in kind. But I am left with a puzzling question: If accepting the writer's savior is the only path to heaven, why aren't the same efforts made to convert Muslims, Buddhists and scores of others who practice their individual faiths? Are they not worthy of being "saved" as well?
Michael Symons, Great Barrington