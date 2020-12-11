Recognizing care providers for the essential roles they play
To the editor:
I want to thank the commonwealth’s leadership for recognizing human service providers — specifically those who care for people with disabilities and brain injuries — as essential, long-term caregivers.
As a result, they will be in the front of the line for the coming vaccine. Giving them priority access to the vaccine is affirmation by our elected officials that the difficult work performed by our staff is essential to the health and welfare of our communities. Our staff at Berkshire County Arc have been amazing at protecting the people we serve. I am thrilled they are being recognized for the value they bring to the commonwealth.
Kenneth W. Singer, Pittsfield
The writer is president and CEO of Berkshire County Arc.