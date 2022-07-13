To the editor: Meg Britton-Mehlisch did a good job of pointing out the lines of argument that voters should consider for either retaining Andrea Harrington as our district attorney or placing her opponent, Timothy Shugrue, in the office ("The Berkshire District Attorney's primary is two months away. Here's what you need to know," Eagle, July 9).
In the article, there is much about “revitalization,” “reform” and the difficulties of truly achieving impartial justice regardless of offenders’ race, gender or economic condition. But instead of judging the viability of their candidacies on theory, I suggest that practice is the better standard — namely, on the practical results that Harrington has achieved, or not achieved, over her three and a half years of incumbency.
While this approach might seem to disadvantage Mr. Shugrue, we should also consider that Harrington’s greatest asset might prove to be her greatest weakness. This could be especially true of the cases on which she has served as chief prosecutor, some of which are ongoing.
Robert M. Kelly, Lee