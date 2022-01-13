To the editor: This quote from Berkshire Natural Resource Council President Jenny Hansell was included in Clarence Fanto's recent article about Hollow Fields: “Any restrictions on access (including the requirement of a special permit) would have the unintended consequence of keeping that land for the private benefit of the residents of Perry’s Peak Road." ("Hollow Fields reserve provides easy access to outdoor recreation, but neighbors contend it's not permitted," Eagle, Jan. 10.)
I can assure everyone this has never, ever been the intention of the Perry's Peak residents. Nor was it ever the intention of Kate and Darwin Morse, my grandparents, who owned, for almost 100 years, what became the beginning of Hollow Fields. The Morse family ownership is what kept that land from being developed in the first place and my family has never refused access to that land to anyone, except once when it became inundated with deer hunters about 20 years ago and it became a safety issue.
We do not want to prevent the enjoyment by anyone of hiking on Perry's Peak. We do not want to keep it for our "private benefit." All we want is public access to Hollow Fields that is less disruptive to our right to peaceful enjoyment of our home and is less intrusive to our private lives. As Jenny Hansell observed on our front porch at our first meeting a few years ago: "I see the problem: You didn't buy your home knowing we (BNRC) were here."
The issue is about how to manage the commercialization of open/recreational land so that it does not substantively and negatively change the present or future character of the residential neighborhoods in Richmond (or other Berkshire towns, for that matter).
Jeff Morse, Richmond