To the editor: Four years ago, Andrea Harrington made several campaign promises when she ran for Berkshire district attorney, and she has delivered on every one of them.
She deserves a second term to carry on this work. Most important to me is her promise to divert addicts who commit nonviolent crimes away from criminal prosecution. Diversion means an addict who commits a nonviolent crime is not automatically prosecuted for their crime. Instead, they’re put on probation before trial on the condition that they enter treatment and pay restitution to the person they’ve harmed.
Past DAs prosecuted the crime and sent the addict to jail, where they often did not get enough help to recover from addiction. They got released with a criminal record, making it harder to find a job. Addicts with criminal records often relapse and break the law again, continuing the tragic cycle of addiction.
Workers in the recovery community say diversion never happened before DA Harrington took office. In 2019, her first year in office, she diverted 109 cases. In 2021, she diverted 136 cases. This year, she’s diverted 89 cases so far, putting her on track to beat her 2021 record. Every diversion saves lives, reduces crime and saves the taxpayer money.
In an Aug. 15 debate, DA Harrington’s opponent suggested that nonviolent offenses should be prosecuted and that addicts can get help after conviction. This indicates that he would either cut back on diversion or end it altogether. This would be a serious step backward for our whole community.
While diverting these cases, DA Harrington has also been tough on violent crime. Here’s a small sample of convictions for violent offenses on her watch in this year alone as reported by The Eagle: Aug. 24, conviction in domestic violence case; July 26, guilty verdicts on Pittsfield shooting; July 19, guilty verdict on sexual assault; June 30, conviction of individual who threatened police with crossbow; March 15, guilty verdict in drug distribution case. Her record is impressive and reassuring; she has struck the right balance between compassion and tough on crime.
DA Andrea Harrington has transformed the office of the Berkshire district attorney in many important and positive ways in the last three and a half years. She is making our community safer and less divisive. We would do well to return her to office to continue this work.
Connell McGrath, Lenox