To the editor: As long-time residents of West Stockbridge, we strongly believe that Eric Shimelonis is the best candidate for Select Board and for the future of West Stockbridge.
His service to West Stockbridge has brought about many positive results for our town and its future. Eric has been instrumental in moving our town forward while tackling some long-standing issues that should have been corrected in the past but unfortunately were not addressed by previous Select Boards. He led the drive to professionalize the Fire Department, thereby improving the safety of our residents and reducing the town’s financial liability.
At times, while working for the betterment of the town, he had to endure personal attacks and accusations of being “unfair” and “not from here.” This was certainly apparent when he worked to enforce the used car permit process.
Eric has been successful in many other areas of town government as well. He has secured grants to make our municipal operations more efficient through the Green Communities Act. He has obtained new gear for the Fire Department and worked with the town of Richmond to bring in full-time EMT coverage — critical in a community with a large senior population. He has worked with town merchants in a public-private partnership to establish our largest municipal parking lot in the center of town.
When COVID hit, Eric and other board members worked hard to support the local businesses that chose to stay open. This brought to light a 25 year-old problem with the access road to Harris Street. This issue caused public acrimony; a great deal of misinformation was circulated about Eric and the Select Board. Through it all, he tried to create a balanced solution that would work for all, not just one business or another.
Eric is committed to our town’s extensive history and unique atmosphere. He believes in our collective progress, safety and well-being. He works tirelessly to protect our town in a civilized and respectful manner.
We hope you will give Eric the opportunity to continue his conscientious service so we can retain the special character of our town. We are confident that with Eric on the Select Board, the issues important to the town of West Stockbridge will be addressed and improvements will be made for the benefit of all.
Jerri and Dan Buehler, West Stockbridge