To the editor: Kate Burke has worked tirelessly both on the Great Barrington Select Board and at her employment on innovative projects to improve the quality of life in our community and should definitely be reelected on May 11.
We continue to need a young woman with a family to advocate for housing, education, job opportunities — all the factors that will attract young families to the area. Kate has two children who will be attending local schools, as she did herself. Her husband, Joe Burke, is a carpenter. Currently, she works for Berkshire Grown, Farm to Table and was manager for the farmers market, which doubled in size under her tenure.
On the Select Board she has served on numerous committees, among them rural health, agriculture and the Du Bois legacy. She promoted the establishment of a trust policy committee, a commission on disabilities, Indigenous People's Day, a Housatonic task force and new, more equitable policies for the staff at Town Hall. Most importantly, she asked for biannual goal-setting meetings, which have improved discourse on the board.
Kate Burke should be reelected.
Eunice Agar, Great Barrington