To the editor: These are challenging times, with the world’s and the nation’s social fabric frayed by the impact of the pandemic, the rise of authoritarianism and tribalism, the daunting impact of climate change, growing disparities in health and wealth, and uncivil partisanship growing in discourse and in governance.
Stockbridge is not exempt from the impact of these forces, which is why I urge you to join me in supporting Kate Fletcher for reelection to the Stockbridge Planning Board. In my own experience of more than two decades on the board in years past, I learned the importance of town representation by experienced, thoughtful, individuals who know, understand, and follow our local zoning bylaws, and who are committed to the purpose stated in the bylaws of “orderly growth at a deliberate pace.”
In her 10 years on the board, Kate has consistently served the citizens of Stockbridge well by holding in mind the dangers of one-dimensional thinking about development. Textured and nuanced thinking like hers is required to balance the need for growth with the need to preserve the bucolic, small town essence of Stockbridge. Kate understands that one definition of an environmentalist is someone who built their house last year — and hence someone who wants no more growth. She recognizes that the town needs new citizens, new businesses and growth to prosper, but that we should achieve that without killing the goose that laid the proverbial golden egg that Stockbridge is. Once it’s gone, we cannot get it back.
Please join me in casting your vote for knowledgeable, experienced, leadership untarnished by partisan invective. Please support Kate Fletcher for reelection to the Stockbridge Planning Board.
Eric M. Plakun, Stockbridge