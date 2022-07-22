To the editor: Over the last 36 years and having worked under six district attorneys, it has always been a pleasure working with Sheriff Thomas Bowler, at first as a compassionate and professional detective with the Pittsfield Police Department and later on as the high sheriff of Berkshire County.
Among the many programs, he has always fully supported the TRIAD program, a senior safety program that provides Seniors a forum to voice their concerns about crime and prevention. Integrity is important; it is something that comes from within. Over many years, I have seen him work alongside victims and witnesses and as an advocate for individuals who have found themselves incarcerated at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction.
As sheriff, he makes informed decisions each day, never losing sight of what would be in the county’s best interest. Experience counts. Please join me in voting for Sheriff Bowler once again on Sept. 6.
Mary A. Shogry-Hayer, Pittsfield