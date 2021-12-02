To the editor: Great Barrington is to be commended for taking steps to address an increasing lack of affordable rental housing. ("A short-term rental bylaw in Great Barrington would not 'magically create' more long-term housing, some say," Eagle, Dec. 1.)
On the supply side, the town has supported construction of additional housing stock, but budgetary constraints can only minimally improve the town’s overall housing stock.
The town’s Select Board and Planning Board have now attacked the issue from another angle: the regulation of short-term rentals. This is also commendable. Some contend that short-term rentals benefit the town by drawing tourists to the area. I agree with those that contend securely housing our community is of paramount importance, and stress the need to consider short-term rentals’ detrimental impact on the town’s long-term rental stock.
Every house purchased to create short-term rentals depletes our already limited housing stock. The proposed bylaw wisely balances homeowners’ desire to occasionally earn extra money while discouraging investor speculation. It has been noted that the proposed bylaw will not necessarily increase the long-term rental stock. The drafters of the bylaw acknowledge that this measure is but one piece of a complicated puzzle. The town wisely understands not to let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
It is a hard row to hoe, but it looks like the town may get it just right. Next, the town will need a majority of its citizens to agree at town meeting in May.
Peter J. Most, Great Barrington