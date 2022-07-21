To the editor: The evolution of battery technology and modern lightweight frame materials has opened a Pandora's box of new personal transportation methods that will require communities to rethink where and when it is safe and desirable to allow their usage.
Recently, Pittsfield allowed a commercial business to place dozens of ride-sharing e-scooters around the city. The only requirement to operate these devices is downloading an app onto your smartphone, which allows you to unlock and operate the scooter. These e-scooters have lights that allow for their use at night. They are meant to be operated on city streets, not sidewalks. At least three times since they have been in use, I have had very close calls with being struck by one or hitting one. In none of the cases was the operator wearing any protective gear, helmet, gloves or pads. In each case, the operator appeared to be an adolescent male, younger than the legal operating age for any motorized vehicle on a Massachusetts street. And the e-scooters are a small fraction of the exploding market for e-bikes.
The e-bikes began as regular pedal bikes with a small electric assist motor; now they have morphed into much larger and powerful vehicles capable of conquering any terrain. They are in every respect as powerful, heavy and dangerous as their gasoline-powered counterparts.
The difference is all other motorized vehicles that operate in Massachusetts must be inspected for safety, insured and registered. And the driver must be educated and licensed to operate it. All of this is necessary to create a safe driving environment for everyone.
The current situation with electric drive vehicles requires none of this. They are operating everywhere, parks, sidewalks, bike trails, and roads with zero protection for personal or property damage. This situation is not sustainable and something must be done to control this growing problem.
Paul Brazie, Pittsfield