To the editor: I am writing this letter to President Joe Biden.
First things first, a disclaimer: I have voted for you every single time you ran for president — against Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Kerry, you have always been my first choice and I am thrilled you are finally there doing it and doing it well.
Word out on the street is you're thinking about eliminating up to $50,000 worth of college debt for all concerned. I think that is a great idea — maybe not high enough an amount, considering the cost of college lately, but certainly a good start. I would like to look a little further back. I'm coming up on 60. I have worked for four and a half decades, because of Reagan, through both Bushes, countless "wars," recessions, shortages, etc. I have had my wages stolen from me for my entire working career. Not necessarily all you guys — suppressed wages and overpriced everything were as much the culprit. There's been a lot of talk lately about the top guys, Zuckerberg, Bezos and such, not paying their fair share.
You can bet the other couple of thousand millionaires and billionaires are doing exactly the same thing. How do you think they got there? I want my money back. Forty years working two full-time jobs just so I cannot retire because of the way these people rigged the system. I don't want it from you, I want it from them. Two full-time low wage jobs for 40 years. So that's $20,000 multiplied by two, then that amount multiplied by 40. That's $1.6 million. You can make the check payable to ...
Clark Terry Mahony, Lee