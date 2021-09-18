To the editor: Did you know that September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month?
Did you know that the gold ribbons throughout our area are there to honor our fighters, our survivors and our angels? Childhood cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death in children. A child is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes around the world and every day five children in the United States will die of cancer.
These statistics are staggering, and unacceptable. But they are much more than numbers. They are the names of children — children who deserve so much more. I was not aware of what a gold ribbon in September represented before my daughter became one of those statistics at age 13. She fought hard and long and with strength and grace, and she is now our angel.
This month, please do what you can to raise awareness for childhood cancer: share a post on social media, contribute to one of our local childhood cancer organizations and support one of the many families in our Berkshire community who have a child currently fighting cancer, still fighting the side effects of cancer or remembering their child who is no longer with them.
Childhood cancer research is drastically underfunded. Childhood cancer research only receives 4 percent of federal funding dollars allocated to cancer research. Our children are worth more than 4 percent. We need to do better.
This September wear your gold, tie on a ribbon, support a child, share a story, make a difference.
Kathy Arabia, North Adams
The writer is the mother of Anna Yan Ji Arabia and founder of ayjfund.org.