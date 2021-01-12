Remembering Dan Dillon
To the editor: Dan Dillon was a great man, a true catalyst for compassionate community.
I knew him best in the 1990s when he headed the Berkshire United Way and I the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. Assessments of community needs drew our shared focus on the needs of youth and on the need to increase access to health care.
His tender heart and astute mind helped us embolden the work of Linda Small at Children’s Health Program, which became today’s Community Health Program. Also important was the work of Ed Jaffe and Bob Norris, which became today’s Berkshire South Regional Community Center. These are only two of the many community institutions in Berkshire County impacted by him, often as a power behind the headlines.
While I deeply mourn his passing, I remember him most of all as a creator and lover of civil community. His positive impact will endure. I wish someone, perhaps Greylock Federal Credit Union, might consider creating establishing the Dan Dillon Award, which would annually honor others who are catalysts for compassionate community.
He would call me Virg. I love ya, Dan. May you rest In peace.
Virgil Stucker, Monterey