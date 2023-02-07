Letter: Remembering Gordon Hubbard

To the editor: I was deeply saddened to hear that former Lanesborough Select Board member Gordon Hubbard suddenly and unexpectedly passed away. ("Gordon Hubbard, Mt. Greylock Campsite Park owner and former Lanesborough select board member, dies while skiing," Eagle, Feb. 3.)
I came to know and work with Gordon as our first term as Select Board members caused us to cross paths. I had a great deal of respect for how he conducted himself as a member of the board. He was always passionate about the town and the issues it faced during trying times to say the least. He clearly had a love for Lanesborough as well as for public service.
While I enjoyed when we agreed on an issue, it was when we disagreed that he really shined. I envied the way he could articulate his thinking in a respectful and well-thought-out manner. His sense of humor in particular made working with him a very positive experience whether or not we agreed on a particular issue.
My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. His all too short tenure on the Select Board left a legacy they, as well as the citizens of Lanesborough, should be proud of.
Michael P. Murphy, Lanesborough