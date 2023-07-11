Letter: Remembering Henry Meininger

To the editor: I was saddened to see Henry Meininger’s obituary in the July 7 Berkshire Eagle.
Through his publication Homestyle Magazine, he became a fixture at many cultural events in the Berkshires. Everyone knew and loved Henry. Friendly and curious, he took an early interest in the restoration of the Sandisfield Arts Center building with its fascinating history as a Baptist Church and orthodox synagogue. He encouraged me to write an article about historic preservation, which became my first published piece.
Years later, he asked me to consider taking the helm of his beloved magazine. I declined, but I know I would have enjoyed working more closely with this man whom I so admired. A remarkable human being who contributed much to the Berkshires community, Henry will be deeply missed. My condolences to Edith and family.
Liana Toscanini, Sandisfield