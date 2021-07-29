To the editor: Journalist Jonathan Levine, who died June 11 of medical complications, was editor and publisher of The Pittsfield Gazette — a one-man operator in an industry he loved. ("Jonathan Levine, founder of Pittsfield Gazette, dies of cancer at age 54," Eagle, June 23.)
I remember him as the person who followed The Berkshire Eagle as it transitioned from a family-owned operation by the Miller family to its 1995 sale and layoffs of staff over a period of time.
In a brief capsule, he reported changes at The Eagle and its effects in Western Massachusetts. Pittsfield, where many of the employees lived, was hit hard by loss of local ownership and loss of jobs.
In 1989, the Millers chose to renovate the old Sheaffer-Eaton stationery company. As a result of a recession, the company was unable to pay down its debt of $23.5 million, which The Eagle incurred with its planned renovations, according to Publix reports.
In 1995, the Millers sold their holdings to Media News Group, a company founded by William Dean Singleton of Denver, Colorado. In January 2014, the North Adams Transcript was merged into The Eagle.
Subsequently some local investors brought The Eagle ownership back home. Thanks to Jonathan for keeping us informed of changes in the daily county newspaper.
George C. Jordan III, Lenox