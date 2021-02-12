Remembering Mill on the Floss
To the editor: In 1972, long before the “farm-to-table” revolution, Maurice Champagne made daily trips to Caretaker Farm to purchase fresh vegetables for the night’s menu at the Mill on the Floss.
Just thinking about it I can remember his voice: “I’ll take anything ya got.” It was a relationship that continued on for 20 years until Caretaker became a Community Supported Agriculture farm. For almost 50 years all of our special family occasions were celebrated at the Mill on the Floss: birthdays, rehearsal dinners and wedding anniversaries.
The warmth and welcome we received will live on in our hearts forever. All best wishes to Jane and Suzanne. May they enjoy a well-deserved rest!
Sam and Elizabeth Smith, Williamstown
The writers are the founders and previous owners of Caretaker Farm in Williamstown.