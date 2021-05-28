To the editor: The Berkshire County Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial was dedicated last Sept. 11 to honor the sacrifice made by the five Berkshire County residents who gave their lives in the service of our nation since Sept. 11, 2001.
The Memorial is located at Veterans Park in Pittsfield.
We honor the fallen: Sgt. 1st Class Dan Petithory, Cheshire; Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Wells, North Egremont; Sgt. Glenn Allison, Pittsfield; Spc. Michael DeMarsico, North Adams; and Spc. Mitchell Daehling, Dalton.
Mark E. Pompi, Pittsfield
The writer is a retired sergeant first class in the U.S. Army.