To the editor: I recently learned that Mike Deep, the owner of Waubeeka Golf Links in Williamstown, has passed.
My understanding is that he had been valiantly fighting for his life for the better part of the last year. It saddens me to realize Mike has lost his battle. The expression used to describe his beloved golf course was "where fairways meet heaven." Well, Mike has brought his game to heaven. And yes, Mike was not always angelic. However, his actions relative to the game of golf often were.
I am grateful for the time, money and effort he invested in the free Sunday junior golf clinics for the next generation of Berkshire County golfers, including my grandsons Emmett and Carson. I'm still amazed at the costly innovation and improvements he made at Waubeeka for his members. When I spoke to him about it, he praised his "team": Vicki, Erik and Brian. His words rang as genuine.
I first met Mike years ago while qualifying for division play in the Invitational Singles at North Adams County Club. He was very competitive, and you knew he really wanted to beat you on the course. After the golf, whether he won or didn't, there was always great conversation and celebratory drinks on your behalf or his. Mr. Deep, be assured that I will lift a cold one or two in your honor.
Wayne Meunier, Pittsfield