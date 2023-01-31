Letter: Removing bike lanes entirely shouldn't be solution for PIttsfield

To the editor: I read in The Eagle about a movement in Pittsfield to have a vote on eliminating the bicycle lanes on North Street. ("Will controversial bike lanes be on Pittsfield's November ballot? Not before another City Council vote," Eagle, Jan. 27.)
Apparently, the issue is that the new lanes make it harder to drive through town. This is true, at least during rush hour traffic. However, it is usually not an issue while driving mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Just removing the bicycle lanes is not going to eliminate the traffic problem during heavy travel periods. Has anyone thought about how the traffic lights are timed?
Bicycle access on roadways is a major concern for people who wish to use them for travel. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation's municipal resource guide for bikeability of 2019 is a valuable document. Here are two quotes:
1. “Streets with separated bike lanes are significantly safer for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers compared to streets without such infrastructure, and are effective in reducing severe injuries."
2. “Municipalities with higher bicycling rates show a lower risk of fatal crashes for all road users. This trend suggests that communities with more bicyclists on the streets have calmer traffic and a culture of slower and more conscientious driving.”
It also gives three useful statistics from a MassDOT survey: 78 percent of urban respondents want to bike to work and 48 percent want to bike to go shopping; 59 percent of suburban respondents want to bike to work and 48 percent want to bike to go shopping; 56 percent of rural respondents want to bike to parks and 55 percent want to bike to work.
My other concern with eliminating bike lanes is equity. Again, I wish to quote the guide: “While people from across the income spectrum ride bicycles, low-income people are more likely to bike for transportation.
"Bicycling to school is more common among children from low-income and minority households.
"For older adults, children, and people with disabilities, access to safe and comfortable bicycle infrastructure allows for greater independence and reduces reliance on cars.”
The citizens of Pittsfield have valid concerns about traffic on North Street. However, the answer is not removing bicycle lanes from the road. Instead, how about focusing on all of the other issues that impede traffic flow? Addressing these might cost taxpayers less than removing the painted lanes.
John O'Donnell, Ashley Falls