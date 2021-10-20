To the editor: I wholeheartedly support and endorse renaming Taconic High School to Stephanie Wilson High School.
Stephanie is a role model for students of all ages and sets a fine example for students throughout the Pittsfield Public Schools. She always remembers that Pittsfield is her hometown, and it gives us a source of pride at what can be achieved through pursuing your lifetime goals and literally and figurately reaching for the stars.
I would strongly suggest that the Pittsfield School Committee, the City Council and the mayor’s office lead the way in pursuing this change in name.
William D. Barry, Pittsfield
The writer is a former Ward 1 city councilor.