To the editor: I think many citizens of our state will say it is about time that the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles open all their offices.
I have written state Rep. John Barrett to express my viewpoint. I have given a nice car away to my late partner's family in Georgia. I paid more than $1,000 for it to be shipped to Georgia, but I cannot seem to cancel the registration, despite all my best efforts at their computer site. So, today, I went down to the North Adams Registry of Motor Vehicles, and a very kind employee helped me. Now, how long do I have to wait to hear that the registration of the vehicle has been canceled? How long do I continue to pay insurance on that vehicle, even though it is now in Georgia?
So, please, all of you out there, support me: Get these employees of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles in Massachusetts back on the job. What are they being paid for if they are not in the office? I'm a retired professor from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, and I never had furloughs for the 32 years that I was a faculty member. If people practice safe distancing, wear masks and the Registry of Motor Vehicles in North Adams has glass protective barriers, what is the problem?
Ask Rep. Barrett, our former mayor North Adams, what he thinks on the issue.
Neil N. McLeod, Clarksburg