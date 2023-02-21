Letter: Rep. Farley-Bouvier owes her constituents better answers about her priorities

To the editor: Contrary to Sten Spinella's Feb. 11 report, I do not blame House Speaker Ronald Mariano for state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier's inaction on single-payer health care and transparency.
The blame rests squarely on Farley-Bouvier's shoulders. Last year, 9,306 Pittsfield voters, 75 percent of those who voted, instructed her to advocate for single-payer health care. She was also instructed by 10,588 Pittsfield voters, 86 percent of those who weighed in on the issue, to push for public committee votes.
With manifest disregard for her duty as our representative, Farley-Bouvier has stated that she will not work to deliver single-payer health care and has repeatedly spurned grassroots efforts to make the Legislature's work more transparent to voters.
What was clear from two January meetings with Farley-Bouvier I attended is that she sees her job as staying in the good graces of the speaker, not representing her constituents. With no credible threat to her incumbency — Massachusetts' elections are among the least competitive in the nation — she ignores the will of her district's voters with impunity. Like a craven medieval courtier worried about keeping her head attached to her body, our representative is apparently motivated by fear and favor of the king. Farley-Bouvier's base pay is $73,654, up 4.42 percent this year thanks to a raise the Legislature rammed through in 2018. On top, she gets an expense stipend of $27,290.77, up a whopping 20 percent over last year. And then there are the leadership stipends, which range from $7,000 to almost $90,000, for which our representatives are utterly beholden to the speaker. This year, she will receive a leadership stipend of $20,469.
So it is no surprise that Farley-Bouvier will not fight for single-payer health care. As she herself explained, it might infringe on the speaker's pet constituency: community hospitals.
Given that the leadership sets the agenda for the legislative session and our representatives simply do the speaker's bidding, why are they paid at all? What work are they doing on our behalf? Farley-Bouvier´s pet issue this two-year session? Decriminalizing "those who are prostituted." Why? I asked. Because they are voiceless, I was told.
So, it turns out, are we. Not only have we no voice in the Legislature, but we won't even know how our representative votes in committee. Our representative wants us to trust her to tell us what we need to know.
Democracy in the Bay State is in deep, deep trouble.
Jeanne Kempthorne, Pittsfield