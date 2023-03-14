Letter: Rep. Farley-Bouvier's legislative priorities show her allyship

To the editor: Allyship is a critical tool in helping to create and sustain change for many of the most vulnerable citizens in the commonwealth and throughout the nation.
The history of our country is fraught with accountings from groups of citizens that, historically, have been rendered powerless, invisible and excluded based on race and socioeconomic status.
Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier boldly uses her voice and platform for a range of issues affecting members of these communities, which include the perils of sex trafficking and the need for accessible health care.
She dares to stand up for our citizens and children that are victimized by a web of predators and enslavers that continue to engage in human and sex trafficking in these modern times. In the shadow of these despicable acts are countless women, men and girls in the commonwealth, many of whom are systematically forgotten because of their race and economic status.
Rep. Farley-Bouvier advocates for these “underdogs,” groups of people whose humanity and freedom isn’t always a priority. However, for those who claim to be progressives and allies of marginalized communities, it’s one that should be.
The Urban Institute reports ”compared to their racial counterparts, Black girls are more likely to be trafficked at a younger age.” According to the FBI, 57.5 percent of all juvenile prostitution arrests are Black children.
Through a two-year review of all suspected human trafficking incidents across the country, 40 percent of sex trafficking victims were identified as Black women. In an interview with traffickers, they admitted the belief that “trafficking Black women would land them less jail time than trafficking White women if caught.”
We must end sex trafficking, stop the criminalization of Black survivors and create healing-informed responses to support Black women and girls who have survived commercial and sexual exploitation.
I applaud Rep. Farley-Bouvier for her bold and continuous advocacy for legislation that will set people free and for lending her voice to the “Medicare for All” discussion.
Practicing intentional inclusiveness, nationally and locally, needs to be a part of every aspect of our lives. Our government leaders are tasked with representing all people, including our most vulnerable whose voices are seldom heard. We, the people, must continue to hold them accountable.
Shirley Edgerton, Pittsfield