To the editor: The Berkshires' U.S. congressman, Richard Neal, is working hard these days to deliver a very nice return on investment to his big-money insurance industry donors while cutting benefits for working people.
Paid family leave may not make it into the final version of the big budget bill currently being negotiated in Congress, but one thing is certain: Rep Neal saw an opportunity to benefit his donors at the expense of working parents. As originally proposed, new parents would get 12 weeks of benefits, paid directly to them, to be with their newborn or newly adopted child. Monies would be dispersed through the Social Security Administration. As chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Neal whittled down the plan so that fewer parents will qualify to get the benefit, single-parent families will get less benefit and parents working minimum-wage jobs likely won't receive enough money to take the time off. On top of all that, private insurance companies will be paid to administer the monies.
The clear winner in Rep. Neal's plan is the insurance industry; the loser is the rest of us. No one will be surprised to know that the insurance industry is among Rep. Neal's top donors over his decades-long career in Congress. And he has a multimillion-dollar campaign war chest to buy lots of glossy ads to get your vote.
Many in Berkshire County are proud and pleased that Rep. Neal is a powerful member of Congress, and he does bring home some pork, as most legislators do. But Neal clearly prioritizes using his power to deliver payback to his big donors, rather than serve the fundamental needs of the people of our district. Call Rep. Neal's office at 413-785-0325 to remind him whom he is supposed to represent.
Cheryl Rose, Dalton
Jeanne Kempthorne, Pittsfield