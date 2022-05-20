To the editor: There has been much talk recently about critical race theory and replacement theory, both based in their own way on fact.
CRT, as I understand it, acknowledges the fact that our American systems are built in favor of discrimination toward nonwhite people.
Replacement theory acknowledges the fact that our population demographics are becoming less white, including the estimate that by 2045 whites will no longer be the majority. Its believers apparently think there is some cabal that is encouraging replacement of the white race via immigration and other policy. As a white man, I say it's a resounding good; I wish it were tomorrow.
Please replace us. Haven't white males done enough to spoil our country? Give someone else a chance. Can any honest white male argue that CRT is wrong? What is so difficult with recognizing one’s privilege and acknowledging it? Why should I fear this? Is this driven simply by hatred and fear or could guilt have something to do with it? I hope I live long enough to experience replacement.
Scott Haskell, Lenox