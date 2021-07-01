To the editor: In my 70 years on this planet, I have been called many names.
Now I am called "deluded" just because I support former President Donald Trump ("Letter: Trump is still a danger to the country," Eagle, June 30). The letter's author does not know me and cannot truthfully call me deluded.
From the letter, the writer seems to have severe anger issues. Instead of bashing former President Trump and thus feeding anger, why doesn't the writer try writing about all the good, positive things President Joe Biden is doing? There must be something.
Positive thoughts are always better than negative ones. I thought President Biden was supposed to unite the country. He hasn't yet. The truth will always come out, therefore "and let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we will reap if we do not lose heart." (Galatians 6:9)
This great country of ours will survive. I pray that all the anti-Trumpers find peace in your hearts.
Charlie Blaisdell, North Adams