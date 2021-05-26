To the editor: In response to the article regarding dangerousness hearings, may I say, could The Berkshire Eagle be any more blatant as to their contempt of Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington and her legal polices? ("Amid explosion of dangerousness hearings, data elusive for effect on poor, people of color," Eagle, May 20.)
The Eagle wants Ms. Harrington to reveal some information she has acquired on alleged criminals so The Eagle can print them in their biased reporting to give them more fodder for their compost pile.
The writers and contributing statements in other testimonies tell their apparent lack of knowledge in the suffering of an abuse victim. Until they can also testify what it is like to feel the punches, kicks, bleeding and bruises along with the fear and humiliation endured by the victim and often their children, then they should literally keep their mouths shut. Does The Eagle want the alleged criminal placed out on the streets to perhaps to again attack the victim?
The Berkshire Eagle has from day one tried to demean DA Harrington. Ms. Harrington has done an outstanding job saving our youth from lifetimes of trauma by helping them to correct their mistakes and give them the hope they need to become productive citizens.
DA Harrington has also put into place an entire department to go back in Berkshire County history by contacting past victims of crimes and giving them the ability to lean on her office and her polices to protect them from the crimes they suffered when they weren't given the safety of the Massachusetts Victims Bill of Rights.
Since The Berkshire Eagle states there are now more cases of dangerousness hearings, did it occur to them that since the pandemic broke out more people are under the stress and struggle to survive it physically, financially, mentally and emotionally? DA Harrington has also put forth the ability for people to find the mental health resources they need to guide them through it.
DA Andrea Harrington has broad shoulders to carry beyond her job the necessary suffering of Berkshire County residents. She should be hailed and recognized for all she has done for so many instead of vilified.
Barbara A. Bizzi, Pittsfield