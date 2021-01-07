Republican lunacy comes home to roost
To the editor: As I watched the latest radical, right-wing, lunatic, fringe, treasonous insurrection in Washington, D.C., unfold live on television, there was one particular “flag” being proudly carried by at least one person which read, and I am not making this up, “Jesus Trump.”
You really can’t make this up, unfortunately. This is exactly what the radical right-wing religious zealots believe because all they listen to and watch is their propaganda, manufactured, edited produced and displayed all for the love of money and power.
They are brainwashed to give their last dollar or “God will strike you down,” for whatever contrived reason is the “sin of the day.” Trump is the most anti-religious person on this planet. Trump is his own religion.
I don’t know if I am disgusted, angry, sad, impressed or whatever, but I do know one thing. This was allowed and encouraged to happen because no one seems to be held accountable for their actions. These right-wing radical terrorist groups have been allowed to propagate under the flawed guise of “free speech.” This is not free speech. It is fomenting insurrection, sedition and treason. It is domestic terrorism plain and simple.
Donald Munger, Becket