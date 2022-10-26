To the editor: Today I saw a sticker on the back of a vehicle that read "Whoever voted for Biden owes me a tank of gas."
That sticker speaks volumes about Trump supporters. It says that they believe that Joe Biden was responsible for the increase in gas prices for the last year or so. They refuse to understand that Biden had no direct effect on gas prices, and that the primary cause is the war in Ukraine that is between Russia and Ukraine. The U.S., Biden and even much of this country have had no effect whatsoever on the price of gas. Sadly, the right-wing zealots in the U.S. have created their own false universe where they insist that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. They conveniently forget the 2000 presidential election that could be seen as "stolen" as well. Does anyone remember the "hanging chads" in the Florida results? Does anyone remember the phrase "We won, get over it" that was repeated by all the Republicans, at least the ones I knew?
The U.S. has degenerated into a gun-toting country that feels the only way to resolve a disagreement is to shoot someone. The mostly right-wing extremists in this country have made guns part and parcel of everyday life. I spent a year in Vietnam as an infantry soldier and felt safer then than I do now as a resident of the U.S. We have 20 percent more guns in this country than there are human beings. The next nearest country in percentages is Syria, and they "only" have 60 percent as many guns as people, and I know how our right-wing extremists feel about the countries in that area of the world.
Paul Tabone, Dalton