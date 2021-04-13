To the editor: Russia's President Vladimir Putin recently enacted a resolution guaranteeing he will stay in power until 2036 (or the rest of his life).
Who's to argue? Those who protest against it are arrested and imprisoned. He controls the media, and decides what human rights (none) and voting requirements (party members only) are.
Reads like the GOP and the state of Georgia are taking a page from his playbook. Donald Trump and his ilk's hands are all over this latest push to save his failed attempt to secure his despotism.
What's next on the GOP agenda? Restoration of the Jim Crow laws; separate but equal rulings concerning schools, churches and social castes; recidivisms of the 15th Amendment; women's voting rights; the rights of 18-year-olds to participate and vote in their country's decisions?
What else is to be sacrificed on the altar of an egotistical, self-righteous, petty and vindictive dictator for life wanna-be.
Americans have bled and died to defend democracy. The people had spoken loud and clear in the last election; a change in the country's politics was needed.
The GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told corporate American CEOs not to "meddle" in politics. What are they frightened of? These Republicans should drop their pettiness and learn to work with others for the betterment of the country.
Perhaps if the GOP changed their name to Vichy Fringe Sects Insurrectionist Party, this would show their true colors. Or perhaps they should be concentrating on more vital problems facing the nation like COVID, the economy, gun control, etc.
Remember — immigrants built this country.
Michael Amaral, Pittsfield