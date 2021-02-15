Republicans are the party of no convictions
To the editor: So Donald Trump escapes conviction, 57 to 43, despite the incredibly damning case presented by the impeachment managers — the most damning in the history of the American presidency.
They meticulously documented the mob’s murderous intentions at the direction of a president trying to hang onto power by any means necessary. This week’s video footage of the riot was even more traumatizing than when we watched it unfold in real time, since we now know how close we came to a bloodbath in the halls of the Capitol.
I wept to see the courageous actions of the vastly outnumbered Capitol Police, who were tortured, beaten and even killed by a mob claiming to stand for law and order. Those officers may well have saved American democracy from a psychopathic would-be dictator. Three are now dead, two by suicide, and at least 138 injured (73 from the Capitol Police, 65 from the DC Metropolitan Police Department). The New York Times reports that Jan. 6 was “one of the worst days of injuries for law enforcement in the United States since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.”
None of this mattered to the Senate Republican leaders who enabled this monstrous president for four years, who further disgraced themselves during the Senate trial with defiant, asinine acts of disrespect, including skipping out on the presentation altogether (as no real jury would be permitted to do). Worse, having sworn to serve as impartial jurors, Sens. Graham, Cruz and Lee openly colluded with the president’s floundering defense team. Graham, in a stunning display of hypocritical arrogance, publicly dismissed mountains of soul-shaking evidence as “offensive and absurd.” Their failure to convict Trump is indicative of their total lack of personal convictions.
Amazingly, Republican leaders continue to crash and burn their own party in deference to a corrupt narcissist who never respected the office or country he was elected to serve. Voters are taking note; some 140,000 registered Republicans rushed to rid themselves of their party affiliation in the weeks following the riot. Many more will likely do the same.
I applaud the traditional conservatives of the GOP who have finally taken a stand against the violence and lies of Trumpism, especially the seven Republican senators who voted to convict; shame on the other 43.
I wish them luck saving their party. It looks like the odds are 43 to 7 against them.
Robin Vaughan Kolderie, Hoosick, N.Y.