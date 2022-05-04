To the editor: It is now crystal clear that what people saw on MSNBC and CNN that was backed up by documents and experts was not fake news, whereas FOX “news” was made up with the aim to bolster anything Donald Trump or Republicans say.
Recent reports, backed up by recordings, show that the Republican congressional leaders recognized that Trump was a liability to them and to the country and should be removed. That was their private stance, not their public pronouncements. When Kevin McCarthy heard what a New York Times article quoted him as having said, he denied it, only to hear his words on a recording. Rather than owning it and apologizing, he sought and received Trump’s forgiveness.
We live in a time when Republicans can lie, cheat and rig elections and malign Democrats as socialists, pedophiles, wasteful, etc., and their supporters believe that. Instead, people should look at what Democrats are trying to accomplish for everyone, without any help from Republicans.
Biden has turned the COVID corner and it is now less lethal except among those that refuse to be vaccinated. Our infrastructure is being repaired, something Trump never was able to accomplish despite regularly announcing “infrastructure week“ every few months. Unemployment is below four percent, wages are rising and with some help from Republicans, climate change can be addressed.
Instead, Republicans vote in a bloc to defeat any proposal made by Democrats that would improve the lives of all of us. (Perhaps you won’t recall that Republicans went to the Supreme Court to dismantle the Affordable Care Act at the height of COVID.)
Republicans like to whine and complain, but except for promoting judges (many considered unqualified) and a huge tax break for the rich, can you think of any policy they offered that was seen as beneficial?
Republicans are relying on shiny objects to distract the voters from their do nothing history. Critical race theory and inflation are two they are using to win the 2022 midterm elections. The former is history and the latter is a world problem, not something caused by Biden.
Democrats are trying to improve people’s lives. Republicans not so much. But you won’t hear that on Fox. Tucker Carlson, for example, is critical of Biden for helping Ukraine. Someone should remind him what Hitler’s land grab led to. After Ukraine, next will be Moldova, Poland ...
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington