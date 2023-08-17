Letter: Republicans have put themselves in a box on abortion

To the editor: Republicans control many statehouses with some able to override a veto.
Despite this power, they ignore what national polls are telling them and continue to have an obsession to deny a woman’s right to choose. Topics like gun control and climate change are what people want to see addressed but are ignored by Republicans. Instead of governance, their laser focus in the U.S. House is connecting illegal acts by Hunter Biden with his father, President Joe Biden. So far, there is nothing there, and that is likely to be the case, but they persist.
Denying a woman’s right to choose has proven to be a political poison pill, but Republicans pile on by announcing that if they control Congress again they will seek to enact a national ban. Funding bills they advance have anti-abortion language added, which they know will not be passed in the Senate and if it were to pass would be vetoed by President Biden. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is holding up military promotions due to abortion issues as well. These are political stunts for the benefit of their base.
When the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, it ruled that individual states could determine their position on abortion, Republicans assumed that they would be able to codify anti-abortion laws throughout the country. In every state that has tried to do this, including ruby red states, anti-abortion legislation has been soundly defeated. To create a more level playing field for 2024, you would think that Republicans would soften their position on abortion, but doing that would alienate a large segment of their voters who are opposed to anything that makes abortion more accessible. Modifying their stance on abortion may lose as many votes that are gained. This appears to be a not-well-thought-out mess of their own making that cannot easily be cleaned up. Clearly a political party in disarray.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington