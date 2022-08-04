To the editor: The first four words of the Second Amendment are "A well-regulated militia."
James Madison didn't put them there for the fun of it. In 1787, we had no large standing army. We had won the revolution with hastily put together militia armed with muzzle-loading, single-shot muskets. There wasn't an AR-15 in sight or in Madison's imagination.
As the former commanding general of the Infantry Center at Fort Benning and Chief of Infantry wrote recently, "Let me state unequivocally — for all intents and purposes, the AR-15 and rifles like it are weapons of war. Those opposed to assault weapon bans continue to play games with AR-15 semantics, pretending there's some meaningful differences between it and the M4 carbine that the military carries. There really aren't. ... It is a very deadly weapon with the same basic functionality that our troops use to kill the enemy."
For 10 years, from 1994 until 2004, America had a federal assault weapons ban, but Republicans refused to renew it. And that's why kids died in Sandy Hook, Conn., in 2012; in Parkland, Fla., in 2018; on the streets of Highland Park, Ill., on the Fourth of July; and so many other cities and towns in between. A "good person with a gun" recently defied the percentages and stopped a mall shooting, but still people died and were wounded. This is madness. Only by voting Democratic in November and in 2024 can we stop the slaughter of innocents.
In the meantime, if you want to join the fight, visit the Berkshire Democratic Brigades at facebook.com/BerkshireBrigades.
Jon S. Marks, Pittsfield