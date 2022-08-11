To the editor: Republicans are experts in distracting voters from their failings and lack of policy by throwing out a shiny object that trolls voters.
Critical race theory was used to energize the Republican base. But now Republicans have provided a gift to Democrats by giving them a shiny object of their own that will distract voters from falsely blaming Democrats for inflation and high gas prices, which is worldwide, not just here.
For nearly 50 years, Republicans have tapped into the anti-abortion movement to bolster their chances at the polls. With the Supreme Court conservative majority recently reversing Roe v. Wade, their goal has finally been achieved. But with reliably red state Kansas surprisingly rejecting the elimination of the right to abortion in their state constitution, Republicans are having an “uh-oh“ moment.
Rather than hitting the pause button after the Roe reversal, Republicans chose to go beyond what polls show is acceptable. Clarence Thomas wanting to reverse gay marriage and make the use of contraceptives illegal with little Republican pushback are examples. Many red states want a total abortion ban, some without exception for rape, incest or to save the life of a woman, with some favoring no abortion from the moment of fertilization.
The Supreme Court and politicians often use a foot in the door as a first step toward something bigger. (Three recent members of the Court said they accepted Roe as precedent, only to rule to have it struck down.) As for Republicans claiming they will allow exceptions, that is surely meant to temporarily quell criticism over the harsh anti-abortion stances that they intend to employ. Need more proof? Mitch McConnell recently stated that if Republicans have the majority in the Senate, it's possible they will pursue a nationwide abortion ban.
The Roe decision, along with the recent legislation on tax reduction, drug prices and climate control, may allow the Democrats to retain control of both houses of Congress. This happened with no help from Republicans. Instead, Democrats compromised among themselves, while Republicans continue to vote as a bloc to kill any legislation proposed by Democrats, regardless of how it benefits the country. Their donors? All in. You and me? Not so much.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington