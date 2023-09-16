Letter: Republicans seem to be doing everything they can to be unelectable

To the editor: Republicans are showing that when they are in the majority, they go off the rails with an agenda that polls show is unpopular.
At the minimum, people want gun control and climate change addressed, as well as a continued right to abortion. Meanwhile, their laser focus is on grievance, Hunter Biden and impeaching the sitting president without proof of wrongdoing.
By trying to dictate what educators can teach and causing doctors to second-guess what they say or do in the privacy of their office, we could see a drain of teachers and doctors where those rules and laws are applied. The affect is that students will be dumbed down, and as doctors flee it will affect the availability of medical care in those states. This will likely have an economic impact when companies decide not to relocate to places with restrictive policies.
Despite his legal entanglements, Donald Trump continues to have a stranglehold on the Republican Party. With proof from emails, texts and videos that cannot be refuted, they surely must see how this likely will end.
Peter Navarro was found guilty for not testifying after the January 6 committee subpoenaed him. He now faces jail time and fines. Claiming it was a political attack, Jim Jordan and others might be on a list of unidentified co-conspirators after they also ignored a congressional subpoena to testify. I wonder if they sleep well knowing what might lie ahead. Based on the above, if Republicans are back in power, none of us should be able to sleep well.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington