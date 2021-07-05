To the editor: First off, some ridiculous, dumb Republican said that catastrophe on Jan. 6 was as if tourists were there.
I'm not sure what videos he was watching, but the ones I watched were pretty violent. What do I mean? People were beaten, hospitalized and some lost their lives. What a travesty. Is this what tourists do? Absolutely not.
For this Republican to make statement like that is ludicrous. It begs the question: Just what is wrong with his thought process? Just what are the Retrumplicans afraid of? They voted down an investigation of Jan. 6 because they are not interested in what the outcome and the facts might show.
Republicans need to cooperate more with this new administration instead of as Mitch McConnell says he is 100 percent against Biden's administration. What a jerk.
Dave Kane, Pittsfield